Oilers' Ryan Strome: Notches game winner in Beantown
Strome scored the game-winning goal Sunday against Boston.
It was a terrific shot from Strome, who buried a feed from new linemate Leon Draisaitl early in the third period. The 24-year-old has put a slow start in Edmonton behind him and has been producing steadily of late. Strome has managed two goals and seven points in his last eight contests, making him worth looking at in deeper formats. His power-play gig and strong shooting ability could go a long way if the Oilers find a way to get their season back on track.
