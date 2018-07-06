Oilers' Ryan Strome: Receives qualifying offer
Edmonton has offered Strome a qualifying offer for the 2018-19 season.
The young center tallied 34 points in 82 games while playing in Oil Country in 2017-18. Edmonton appears to be committed to Strome despite the unfair comparisons to Jordan Eberle. The streaky skater ended this past season with only three points in the last 15 games. Strome is only worth monitoring in daily formats and deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...