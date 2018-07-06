Edmonton has offered Strome a qualifying offer for the 2018-19 season.

The young center tallied 34 points in 82 games while playing in Oil Country in 2017-18. Edmonton appears to be committed to Strome despite the unfair comparisons to Jordan Eberle. The streaky skater ended this past season with only three points in the last 15 games. Strome is only worth monitoring in daily formats and deepest of leagues.