Oilers' Ryan Strome: Scores twice Monday
Strome netted two goals in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Sharks, the second of which was an empty-netter.
The pair of goals were his first since Nov. 26, and he now has six to go with nine assists this season. While the offensive output is nice, the Oilers still appear to be on the wrong side of their Jordan Eberle-for-Strome trade given Eberle's 24 points. The 2011 first-rounder still owns value in deeper leagues, but his status outside the team's top six holds him back.
