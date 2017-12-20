Oilers' Ryan Strome: Scores twice
Strome netted two goals in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Sharks.
The pair of goals were his first since November 26th. Strome now has six goals and nine assists on the season. While the offensive output can be celebrated, the Oilers still appear to be on the wrong side of their Jordan Eberle-for-Strome trade. The Canadian skater still owns value in deeper leagues especially considering the scoring chances that can arise in Edmonton --- especially if he can rise above the third string.
