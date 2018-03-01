Strome notched an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to San Jose.

Strome has been on fire as of late -- he's only had one game in the last six where he hasn't registered at least one point. The young center is also currently riding a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists). Strome is on pace to surpass his point total from 2016-17 (30) and is worth a speculative add in deep leagues and in daily formats right now.