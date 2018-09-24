Strome suffered a minor groin injury, but should be ready for Opening Night, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

While coach Todd McLellan didn't provide any specifics, it appears Strome could miss the final three preseason contests. In 82 games last season, the center notched 34 points, his third season hitting the 30-point mark. While he will likely slot into a third-line role, the Ontario native should still log time on the second power-play unit, giving him solid mid-range fantasy value.