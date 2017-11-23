Oilers' Ryan Strome: Tallies assists Wednesday

Strome recorded two assists during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The helpers give the first-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft a goal and five points in the last six games. The 24-year-old forward could get some favorable matchups on a third line with Mike Cammalleri and Jesse Puljujarvi, but has yet to become a consistent-enough scorer in an Oilers uniform to give him much fantasy value in standard formats just yet.