Oilers' Ryan Strome: Two assists in Monday's win
Strome picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.
He also chipped in two shots, two PIM and a hit. Strome finally seems to have shaken off the post-Christmas blues that ruined his January, scoring five points (all helpers) in the last three games, but the 24-year-old still has only seven goals and 22 points in 51 games on the season, and his 50-point campaign with the Islanders in 2014-15 seems like it happened a long time ago.
