Strome admitted his frustration with having the worst power-play unit in the league, the Edmonton Sun reports.

The Oilers haven't scored a power-play goal since Feb. 7 against the Kings. "We have good players on our team, we just have to bear down," said Strome. "We haven't scored a power-play goal on the road in like a month." The 24-year-old center also has a 10-game goal drought himself -- he last registered a point on Mar. 5. While Strome has already eclipsed his point total from 2016-17 (30), he is best left on the wire for now.