Carrick recorded an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Carrick set up the first of Dylan Holloway's two goals in the game. The 32-year-old Carrick remains in a fourth-line role, though he could be replaced by Sam Gagner or Derek Ryan if the Oilers opt to mix things up. Carrick had 16 points, 92 shots on net, 167 hits and 102 PIM over 77 regular-season appearances between the Oilers and the Ducks.