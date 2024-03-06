Carrick and Adam Henrique were traded from Anaheim to Edmonton in exchange for a first-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick Wednesday. The Oilers also received a seventh-round pick in the deal, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Carrick is mired in a scoring slump with just one point in his last 14 games. The center figures to take on a bottom-six role for Edmonton and his arrival will likely push Sam Gagner to the minors. Given his offensive struggles, Carrick is unlikely to offer much value from a fantasy standpoint down the stretch.