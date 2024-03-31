Carrick notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Carrick, who was traded from the Ducks to the Oilers along with Adam Henrique on March 6, made an impact in his first game against his old team. The 32-year-old Carrick set up Mattias Ekholm's goal in the first period, which put the Oilers ahead 3-0. Carrick has filled a fourth-line role and has three points over nine outings since the trade. He's at 14 points, 84 shots on net, 155 hits, 100 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 70 contests overall.