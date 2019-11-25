Oilers' Sam Gagner: Adds assist in larger role
Gagner recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes on Sunday.
Gagner was pressed into action as the second-line center with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) out of action. Gagner's helper came on an Alex Chiasson goal in the second period, as the two new linemates found quick chemistry. It's been a sporadic start to the year for the 30-year-old Gagner, who has often served as a healthy scratch. He has four points and 18 shots in 10 games this season. He could be in for a short-term boost in production if he can retain the second-line center role while Nugent-Hopkins is out, which is expected to last at least one more game.
