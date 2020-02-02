Oilers' Sam Gagner: Adds insurance tally
Gagner scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.
Gagner's dust-up with Flames goalie Cam Talbot and defenseman Mark Giordano in the second period set off a brawl. The 30-year-old got the last laugh by scoring late in the third period. He's been limited to 10 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 27 games this season.
