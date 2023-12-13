Gagner picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Gagner tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the first period, burying a net-front feed from Derek Ryan to put Edmonton ahead 2-1, before he'd add an assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal in the second. The 34-year-old Gagner now has three points in his last two games after he was held to just one in his previous nine contests. He's up to seven points (four goals, three assists) through 14 games in a bottom-six role with the Oilers this season.