Gagner (hip) agreed to a professional tryout agreement with Edmonton on Monday.

Gagner produced eight goals, 14 points and 78 shots on net in 48 appearances with Winnipeg during the 2022-23 campaign. Assuming he has recovered from the hip issues that hindered him at the end of the season, the 34-year-old will compete for a fourth-line role with the Oilers during training camp.