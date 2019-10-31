Oilers' Sam Gagner: Chips in with helper
Gagner recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Needing to spark his depth scoring, coach Dave Tippett shuffled the lines, with Gagner getting a spot alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. For at least one game, it worked, as Gagner dished to his center, who relayed to Jujhar Khaira for the Oilers' third goal of the night. It's Gagner's first point in four games this year. The 30-year-old is just a year removed from a 31-point campaign, but he'll need to pick up the scoring pace before he can be considered even remotely viable in fantasy.
