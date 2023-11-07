Gagner notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Gagner set up a Mattias Ekholm tally at 6:42 of the first period. With three points in as many games since signing to rejoin the Oilers at the start of November, Gagner has at least tried to help the team amid its early struggles. He's added eight shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating while seeing middle-six minutes and some power-play time. Gagner has some experience as a power-play specialist, but playing on the second unit in Edmonton is unlikely to provide much of a meaningful boost to his production.