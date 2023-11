Gagner netted a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Gagner was scratched in the last four games, but he got back into the lineup with Zach Hyman (illness) out. The goal was Gagner's first point since Nov. 6. The 34-year-old forward has managed four points, 20 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over nine appearances, though he's unlikely to see much more than bottom-six usage when he plays.