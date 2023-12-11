Gagner notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Gagner snapped a three-game drought when he set up Derek Ryan on the opening goal late in the first period. The 34-year-old Gagner has done fairly well while picking up bottom-six minutes in a part-time role for the Oilers this season. He has three goals, two assists, 29 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances. Gagner's place in the lineup is likely safe until Dylan Holloway (lower body) returns, which is expected in roughly two weeks.