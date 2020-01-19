Gagner scored a goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

Gagner scored at 14:02 of the first period to stretch the Oilers' lead to 2-0. He hadn't scored in his last 15 outings dating back to Nov. 12. The 30-year-old forward now has nine points and 41 shots on goal through 24 appearances. His inconsistent role makes Gagner a non-factor in fantasy.