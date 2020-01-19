Oilers' Sam Gagner: Gets back in goal column
Gagner scored a goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
Gagner scored at 14:02 of the first period to stretch the Oilers' lead to 2-0. He hadn't scored in his last 15 outings dating back to Nov. 12. The 30-year-old forward now has nine points and 41 shots on goal through 24 appearances. His inconsistent role makes Gagner a non-factor in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.