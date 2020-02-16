Play

Gagner (undisclosed) didn't take warmups and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Gagner has failed to post a point in four straight games while accruing a minus-4 rating, so it's possible he's simply a healthy scratch. Markus Granlund will enter the lineup in Gagner's place.

