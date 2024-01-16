Gagner (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Gagner, who might still be dealing with concussion-like symptoms, hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 21 against New Jersey. Gregor reported Tuesday that Gagner hasn't been cleared to return to the lineup yet. According to the Oilers' official site, the 34-year-old forward skated as an extra during Tuesday's morning skate. Gagner has nine points and 39 shots on goal in 18 appearances this campaign.