Oilers' Sam Gagner: Notches helper in loss
Gagner managed an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Gagner has picked up four of his five points this season in his last five appearances. The 30-year-old has added 20 shots on goal and nine hits in 12 games. He's currently filling in at second-line center in the absence of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.