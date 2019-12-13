Gagner provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Gagner's helper came on the opening goal by Oscar Klefbom in the first period. By the end of the game, Gagner had little impact on the outcome. The 30-year-old had been a healthy scratch in the last two games. He's up to eight points through 16 appearances this season, but his part-time role in the lineup will keep Gagner off most fantasy rosters.