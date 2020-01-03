Oilers' Sam Gagner: On outside looking in
Gagner has been a healthy scratch in four of the last five games.
Gagner is on a five-game point drought, and the time in the press box isn't helping him snap that cold spell. For the year, he has eight points, a minus-7 rating and 37 shots on goal through 21 contests. Fantasy owners can safely overlook the 30-year-old even when he gets back into the lineup, as that will likely be in a bottom-six role.
