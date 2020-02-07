Gagner netted a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Gagner struck at 4:04 of the first period. He's scored three of his four markers this season in the last six games, a surge that has earned him at least a temporary spot on Connor McDavid's line. Gagner has 11 points, 55 shots and a minus-4 rating through 29 contests.