Oilers' Sam Gagner: Opens scoring in loss
Gagner netted a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Gagner struck at 4:04 of the first period. He's scored three of his four markers this season in the last six games, a surge that has earned him at least a temporary spot on Connor McDavid's line. Gagner has 11 points, 55 shots and a minus-4 rating through 29 contests.
