Gagner was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Monday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

It's a surprising move for the veteran forward, who produced 13 points in 32 games between the Canucks and Oilers last year. From a salary cap perspective, it makes sense for general manager Ken Holland to put Gagner's $3.15 million cap hit in the minors to free up space. Should he clear waivers, the 30-year-old would report to AHL Bakersfield and could be an early callup if injuries strike.