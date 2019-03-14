Oilers' Sam Gagner: Pots fifth goal
Gagner scored a goal on three shots in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.
Gagner's goal tied the game at 1 in the first period, but a three-goal second period from the Devils tipped the game in their favor. Gagner has four goals and two assists in 13 appearances with the Oilers this season, giving him nine points in 20 games overall.
