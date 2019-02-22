Oilers' Sam Gagner: Reopens Oilers account
Gagner scored his first goal since being traded back to the Oilers in their 4-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday.
Gagner has only appeared in 10 games this season, and has two tallies and two assists. He produced four shots on goal Thursday. Gagner hovered around 40 points a year in his first stint with the Oilers, but it's reasonable to assume he'll only see third-line minutes for a majority of the rest of the season barring injuries to other forwards.
