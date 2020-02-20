Gagner (undisclosed) scored a goal and tied for the team lead with with five shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Gagner, who was unavailable Sunday against Carolina, returned to the lineup and deflected an Ethan Bear point shot early in the third period to knot the game at 1-1. Gagner has just five goals on the season, but four of them have come in his last 11 games, providing some depth scoring for an Edmonton squad that is dealing with a spate of injuries.