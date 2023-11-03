Gagner scored two goals on five shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Playing his first game in his third stint as an Oiler, Gagner made his presence known, scoring two goals in the third period to cut the Stars' lead to 4-3. Gagner would also pick up five shots and three minutes in 13:00 TOI. That would be the closest the Oilers would get as they were unable to beat Scott Wedgewood again to even the score at 4-4. With his strong performance Thursday, Gagner could start to see himself in the lineup more often than not as the Oilers look to dig themselves out of their early season struggles.