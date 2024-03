Gagner was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Although Gagner cleared waivers, he was initially kept on Edmonton's roster. However, after the Oilers acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from Anaheim on Wednesday, the decision was made to send Gagner to the minors. The 34-year-old has five goals and 10 points in 27 outings with the Oilers in 2023-24.