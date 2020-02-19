Play

Gagner (undisclosed) is projected to return to the lineup against the Bruins on Wednesday, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Gagner sat out of Sunday's win over the Hurricanes, it appears this was a minor issue. The 30-year-old is expected to flank Gaeten Haas on the third line, and Gagner should return to the power play as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories