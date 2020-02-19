Oilers' Sam Gagner: Slated to return Wednesday
Gagner (undisclosed) is projected to return to the lineup against the Bruins on Wednesday, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Gagner sat out of Sunday's win over the Hurricanes, it appears this was a minor issue. The 30-year-old is expected to flank Gaeten Haas on the third line, and Gagner should return to the power play as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.