Oilers' Sam Gagner: Slings pair of assists
Gagner had two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Gagner had the secondary helper on Jujhar Khaira's first-period goal, and dished to Oscar Klefbom for a power-play tally in the second. Gagner added three shots on goal in the contest. He's up to seven points and 26 shots through 14 games this year.
