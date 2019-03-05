Gagner picked up an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Gagner has three goals and a helper in nine games since the Canucks flipped him to Edmonton. Overall this season, he has seven points in 16 contests, a reasonable rate from the formerly-consistent 40-point winger. He's been stuck in the bottom-six for the Oilers since the trade, and without a physical aspect to his game, he has extremely limited value for fantasy purposes.