Oilers' Sam Gagner: Solid since returning to Oilers
Gagner picked up an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Gagner has three goals and a helper in nine games since the Canucks flipped him to Edmonton. Overall this season, he has seven points in 16 contests, a reasonable rate from the formerly-consistent 40-point winger. He's been stuck in the bottom-six for the Oilers since the trade, and without a physical aspect to his game, he has extremely limited value for fantasy purposes.
