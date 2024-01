Gagner (undisclosed) is still banged up, which is why he didn't take the spot of Ryan McLeod (illness) for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Gagner was reportedly cleared of a concussion Jan. 5, but he hasn't gotten back into the lineup. Gregor's report sheds light as for why Gagner has been sitting out. The 34-year-old will miss his ninth straight game Saturday and should be considered out indefinitely until a further update is available.