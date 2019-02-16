Oilers' Sam Gagner: Suiting up for Oilers
Gagner will play Saturday's road game versus the Islanders, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
He'll play for Edmonton for the first time since the 2013-14 season, and he's suited up for four other teams since. Gagner was traded from Vancouver back to Edmonton on Saturday, and he only played in seven games this season with the Canucks, posting three points. Gagner will work on the third line with center Colby Cave and left wing Tobias Rieder.
