Oilers' Sam Gagner: Traded back to Edmonton
The Canucks traded Gagner to the Oilers on Saturday in exchange for Ryan Spooner, Sportsnet reports.
Gagner hasn't played in an NHL game since Dec. 1, but he could get a chance to revive his career in Edmonton with the franchise that made him the sixth overall pick in the 2007 draft. Gagner owns 153 goals and 283 assists over 777 career games between five top-level teams. He should have no trouble unseating Brad Malone or Colby Cave in a bottom-six center role.
