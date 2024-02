Gagner has been scratched for six of the Oilers' 10 games in February.

Gagner has been the Oilers' most frequent healthy scratch during a stretch in which the team is fully healthy and carrying only one extra skater. The 34-year-old doesn't have a point since Jan. 20, though he's played just six times since then. Overall, he's at 10 points, 44 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 26 appearances.