Gagner logged a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Gagner has five points over his last six games, and three of those points (all helpers) have been against the Devils. The 34-year-old set up goals by Ryan McLeod and Adam Erne as the Oilers got some contributions from their bottom six in Thursday's win. Gagner is up to a solid nine points with 39 shots and a plus-3 rating over 18 appearances this season, so he should have no trouble staying in the lineup when healthy.