Oilers' Sam Gagner: Two points in loss
Gagner scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Finally, some signs of life for the 30-year-old forward, who had only one point in his previous seven appearances this year. Gagner added two hits and three shots Tuesday. He's up to three points in eight contests. He's not worth a look in fantasy due to his bottom-six role on a top-heavy team, and so far, he's not making it likely to play himself into relevance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.