Gagner scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Finally, some signs of life for the 30-year-old forward, who had only one point in his previous seven appearances this year. Gagner added two hits and three shots Tuesday. He's up to three points in eight contests. He's not worth a look in fantasy due to his bottom-six role on a top-heavy team, and so far, he's not making it likely to play himself into relevance.