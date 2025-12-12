Poulin and Tristan Jarry were traded to the Oilers from the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick.

Poulin has seen limited action in the NHL this year, as most of his playing time has come with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Across 22 appearances with the Baby Pens, Poulin recorded nine goals, 11 assists, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating. He'll now get a fresh start in a new organization, but it's possible that he remains in the AHL following the trade.