Upshall (knee) failed his medical examination with the Oilers on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Upshall's failed medical doesn't technically end his professional tryout agreement with Edmonton, but now that he's expected to be sidelined for several weeks, there's virtually no chance he'll make the Opening Night roster. The 33-year-old forward will likely try to catch on with another NHL club if and when he's released from his PTO with the Oilers.