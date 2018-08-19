Upshall agreed to a professional tryout contract with Edmonton on Sunday.

Selected sixth overall in the 2002 NHL Draft, Upshall recorded seven goals and 19 points with the Blues last season, his best point total since the 2013-14 campaign. The 34-year-old winger could provide some veteran leadership to a relatively young Oilers squad, but even if he makes the roster he likely won't play a big role. At the very least, he could provide some physicality in a bottom-sox capacity.