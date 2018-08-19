Oilers' Scottie Upshall: Inks PTO with Edmonton
Upshall agreed to a professional tryout contract with Edmonton on Sunday.
Selected sixth overall in the 2002 NHL Draft, Upshall recorded seven goals and 19 points with the Blues last season, his best point total since the 2013-14 campaign. The 34-year-old winger could provide some veteran leadership to a relatively young Oilers squad, but even if he makes the roster he likely won't play a big role. At the very least, he could provide some physicality in a bottom-sox capacity.
More News
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Out for season with lacerated kidney•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Returning to action Friday•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Medically cleared•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Set to miss at least four weeks•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Comes up lame•
-
Blues' Scottie Upshall: Penalties causing problems•
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...