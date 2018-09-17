Oilers' Scottie Upshall: Passes physical Monday
Upshall (knee) has passed his physical and will join the Oilers on the ice Monday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Apparently Upshall needed a few extra days in order to pass his physical, which still doesn't bode well for his chances of securing a permanent deal from the Oilers. A wealth of young talent -- including Jujhar Khaira and Anton Slepyshev -- stand in Upshall's way of landing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against New Jersey.
