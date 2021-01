Griffith was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

Griffith has been productive at the minor-league level with 139 points in 173 contests over the last three years. That hasn't translated to many looks in the NHL, as he's been out of hockey's top league since 2017-18. Should injuries arise, Griffith could find himself with the Oilers' taxi squad later in the year.