Mukhamadullin scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth.

This was Mukhamadullin's first goal and point of the season. The 24-year-old has filled a third-pairing role and will stay in that spot while Jake Walman (upper body) is on the mend. Mukhamadullin's overall play has left plenty to be desired -- he's at a minus-5 rating, five hits and seven blocked shots over five outings. He has little chance of moving into the top four at any stage of the 2026-27 campaign.