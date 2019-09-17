Oilers' Shane Starrett: Starting Tuesday
Starrett will start Tuesday's preseason contest in Vancouver, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
Starrett will make his first start of the preseason behind a fairly inexperienced lineup. The 25-year-old is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.33 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 42 regular season games with AHL Bakersfield. Starrett, along with Dylan Wells and Stuart Skinner, appear to be the primary competitors for Bakersfield's starting job, but none of the trio seem likely to unseat Mikko Koskinen or Mike Smith for an NHL job this season.
