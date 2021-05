Koekkoek (collarbone) was activated from IR on Saturday.

This move paves the way for Koekkoek to see his first game action since Feb. 20 in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Canucks. He's expected to be a healthy scratch once the postseason begins, but a strong effort in his return could put Koekkoek near the top of the list as far as Edmonton's blue-line options should injuries strike in the playoffs.